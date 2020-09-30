Thalapathy Vijay Wins Fan's Heart With Kind Gesture During SPB Funeral 

The mortal remains of the famous playback singer and actor S P Balasubramanyam was kept at his farmhouse in Chennai to allow the public to pay their final respects on Saturday. The farmhouse is located in Chennai Red hills where a sea of humanity was seen flooding to pay their last respects to the late singer.

We already told you that among those who thronged SPB's farmhouse to bid a final adieu was Kollywood actor Vijay. Now, that is not what we are going to talk about today since we already shared the news with you on the same day.

Today, we will share with you an incident related to Vijay which happened at the singer's funeral in Chennai. We hear that a small act of good gesture from actor Thalapathy Vijay during his visit has gone viral on the social media.

Police had to struggle a lot to control the crowd when the actor visited the place. While the actor was returning to his car after the visit, there was a mad rush of fans who were jostling to get a glimpse of the actor and in the melee, we hear one of his fan's footwear slipped off after the actor tripped over his leg.

However, Thalapathy Vijay, the down to earth star he is, immediately picked up the footwear and handed it over to his fan. Netizens have lauded this act of simplicity from the actor on social media. They feel that this gesture of the actor has added one more feather to his celebrity cap as he has set a good precedent for other stars to follow.

Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master which will also star Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Master is all set to release in theatres soon as they open up. Stay tuned for updates.