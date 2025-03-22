‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ clears censor; all set to release

Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ recently had a grand audio and trailer launch, drawing the presence of its cast, crew, and industry stalwarts. The unveiling of the film’s trailer was met with roaring enthusiasm, as fans and cinephiles flooded social media with praise for its gripping visuals, intense action, and Vikram’s electrifying performance.

In an exciting development, the censor details and runtime of the film have surfaced. ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ has secured a UA certificate from the censor board, making it accessible to a wide audience. The film’s runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes promises an engaging and thrilling experience. While the official confirmation is awaited, a screenshot of the CBFC certification has already gone viral online, adding to the buzz.

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film features a stellar cast, including Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The music by GV Prakash Kumar has been a standout, with the trailer’s background score earning massive appreciation. The film’s high-octane action sequences are expected to be major highlights, ensuring an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

In a bold move, the makers have chosen to release ‘Veera Dheera Sooran 2’ first, with the first installment of the story set to arrive later. This unconventional decision has heightened curiosity, leaving fans eager to witness how the narrative unfolds. With a compelling standalone storyline and the promise of an immersive sequel, the film is shaping up to be a must-watch action entertainer!