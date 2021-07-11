‘Vikram’ first-look poster features Kamal Haasan with Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupati

Chennai: Superstar Kamal Haasantook to Twitter on Saturday to unveil a powerful poster and first look of his next film "Vikram". The film will also star Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil in leading roles.

The black and white poster has "Code: Red" scribbled on it and the actors' faces marked with scars.

Uploading the poster featuring close-ups of the three actors, Kamal captioned: "Only valour should wear the crown 'I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram."

Directed and written by "Master" storyteller Lokesh Kanagaraj, the music of "Vikram" will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The action thriller will mark third Tamil film for Malayalam star Fahadh after "Velaikkaran" and "Super Deluxe".

The film, which was said to be delayed due to Kamal's political commitments, is expected to go on floors soon.



