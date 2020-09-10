Will Kamal Haasan Say Yes To Murugadoss?

Famous Kollywood director AR Murugadoss is apprehensive about approaching famous Tamil star Kamal Hassan for his projects.

The director himself revealed the reasons for his reservations during a recent webinar session. "Kamal sir is the most wonderful artist of this century. But, I have my doubts whether I am intelligent enough to team-up with him. Most of the directors' best works are with Kamal sir," said he.

K. Vishwanath's best films are 'Salangai Oli' and 'Sippikul Muthu'. Mani Ratnam's best movie is 'Nayagan', Shankar's best is 'Indian' and Gautham Menon's best is 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu'. If I decided to work with Kamal sir, I should come up with a script that supersedes all my previous films", said Murugadoss.

The Ghajini filmmaker's next project is with actor Vijay which will be produced by Sun Pictures. The music for this movie will be scored by Tollywood music director, S Thaman . But the title for this movie is yet to be finalised. Murugadoss has also worked with Vijay earlier in three films, Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar, all these three movies were blockbuster hits.

Kamal Haasan will be seen next in the sequel to Indian while Thalapathy Vijay's next is Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj whose last outing with Kollywood actor Karthi titled Kaithi was a massive blockbuster.

It remains to be seen what Kamal has to say about Murugadoss's statements. Should the Kollywood director prepare a master script for him, would Murugadoss say yes?