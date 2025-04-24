Koragajja: Gopi Sundar Creates New Genre

Renowned South composer Gopi Sundar revealed that the film 'Koragajja' allowed him to invent a new genre, offering a groundbreaking musical experience. The competition to acquire rights from South-based audio companies has reached new heights, signaling a promising era for the music industry.

Interestingly, there is fierce competition for the audio rights of 'Koragajja', with top companies making offers that exceeded expectations, according to producer Trivikram Sapalya.

Celebrated vocalists including Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Javed Ali reached out to Gopi Sundar, expressing genuine enthusiasm for his innovative compositions.

Directed by Sahitya Akademi Award-winner Sudheer Attavar, under the banner of Trivikrama Cinemas & Success Films, 'Koragajja' tells the story of a principal deity worshipped in the Karavali (Tulu Nadu) region of Karnataka, Kerala, and parts of Mumbai. It follows an indigenous youth’s transformation into the divine figure of Koragajja, over 800 years ago.

Composer Gopi Sundar, collaborating closely with Sudheer Attavar, described the film as a "unique musical experience." He explained, “Composing music for this movie required more time as I had to immerse myself in new traditions. The tunes I created came after understanding these customs, and I’m glad the director liked my work.”

He added, “The subject of 'Koragajja' allowed me to invent a new genre, exploring fresh musical territories. The film’s subtle layers go beyond regular movie formats, and composing for it was both challenging and rewarding.”

The film features six songs in different styles and languages, with lyrics penned by Sudheer Attavar himself. The soundtrack includes performances by powerhouse vocalists Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, Swaroop Khan, and Arman Malik—showcasing Gopi Sundar’s genre-defying music.

Gopi Sundar praised Sudheer Attavar’s meticulous research in uncovering the story’s essence, which breaks new ground and redefines cinematic storytelling. One of the tracks, sung by Shankar Mahadevan, masterfully blends verses from the Shiva Tandava, infusing traditional elements with a modern, compelling twist.

The director emphasized that 'Koragajja' presents a storyline distinct from the film 'Kantara', shedding light on the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka and Kerala—home to nearly 5000 Daivas—while 'Kantara' focused on just one of these deities. Sudheer Attavar conducted in-depth research with the support of executive producer Vidyadhar Shetty.

Set for release in multiple languages, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kabir Bedi, renowned choreographers Sandip Soparrkar and Ganesh Acharya, and top South actors Bhavya and Shruthi. With an exceptional technical crew—cinematography by Manoj Pillai, editing by Jith Joshie and Vidyadhar Shetty, sound design by Bibin Dev, DI by three-time Kerala State Award winner Liju Prabhakaran, and VFX & Graphics by Lavan-Kushan—'Koragajja' is poised to revolutionize the cinematic landscape and leave audiences inspired.