Koratala Shiva in talks to direct Balakrishna!

Renowned director Koratala Shiva, celebrated for his blockbuster and message-driven films like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, and Janatha Garage, has once again grabbed industry attention with news about his next project.

While Koratala has delivered several hits that established him among the most sought-after directors in Telugu cinema, his collaboration with Chiranjeevi in Acharya was a commercial disappointment, and the mixed reception for Devara slowed his momentum at the box office.

Earlier speculation suggested that Koratala Shiva might team up with Naga Chaitanya, but those rumors were quickly dismissed. Now, insider reports indicate that the director may collaborate with Natasimha Balakrishna for a new venture. Discussions between Koratala Shiva and Balakrishna are reportedly underway, and if successful, an official announcement is expected soon.

According to sources, the new project will go on floors only after Koratala completes Devara 2. This upcoming collaboration has already generated excitement, given the director’s track record of high-octane, mass-appeal films and Balakrishna’s strong fan following.

With Koratala Shiva balancing multiple high-profile projects, the Telugu film industry eagerly awaits confirmation of this potential pairing, which could mark a new chapter in the director’s career after recent setbacks.