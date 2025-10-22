Live
Kriti Sanon dazzles in dreamy lavender gown
Kriti Sanon is setting major festive fashion goals with her latest look. The actress recently shared stunning pictures of herself in a lavender gown that seemed straight out of a dream. The outfit, with its soft, cloud-like fabric and graceful flow, perfectly captured an ethereal vibe. A subtle cutout added just the right touch of modern edge, blending elegance with a hint of allure. Kriti’s effortless poise and radiant smile completed the look, making fans pause mid-scroll. Known for her chic and balanced fashion choices, the actress once again proved she can seamlessly mix sophistication with boldness. Her festive glow and impeccable style have fans calling her one of Bollywood’s most graceful fashion icons this season.
