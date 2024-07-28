‘Kubera’ teamunveils a striking poster on Dhanush's birthday

The highly anticipated pan-India film, "Kubera," directed by the acclaimed national award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, featuring Superstar Dhanush and King Nagarjuna, is progressing swiftly with its shoot. The makers have been teasing fans by introducing the main leads through various posters and glimpses.

On the occasion of Dhanush's birthday, team Sekhar Kammula's "Kubera" released a striking new poster celebrating the actor. The poster beautifully captures Dhanush's vulnerability and humility, showcasing his sincere and understated appearance. This role marks a first-of-its-kind character for Dhanush, who has evidently delivered a deeply authentic performance.

"Kubera" is generating significant buzz with its stellar cast and crew, which includes multiple National Award winners. RashmikaMandanna plays the leading lady, while Jim Sarbh is set to appear in a key role, adding to the film's allure.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, "Kubera" is being made as a high-budget social drama. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, ensuring a broad audience reach. With its impressive lineup and promising storyline, "Kubera" is poised to be a major hit across India.



