‘Kuberaa’ clears censor with U/A certificate; locks massive runtime

Dhanush’s much-awaited social drama Kuberaa, helmed by renowned director Sekhar Kammula, is all set to arrive in theatres on June 20, 2025. The film has garnered significant buzz, thanks to its unique teaser and an intriguing ensemble cast that includes Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.
The latest update is that Kuberaa has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. What’s drawing attention now is the film’s runtime—clocking in at a massive 195 minutes (3 hours and 15 minutes). While long runtimes are not new to Indian cinema, such an extended duration often raises questions about audience engagement and pacing. It remains to be seen whether the final theatrical cut will maintain this full runtime.
Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights, ensuring the film’s wide digital reach after its cinema run.
Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa also stars Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. Rocking composer Devi Sri Prasad is onboard to deliver the soundtrack, adding musical weight to the already powerful storyline.
With a stellar cast, a respected director, and a socially driven narrative, Kuberaa is poised to be a cinematic event. The spotlight now turns to its theatrical trailer, which is expected to further elevate expectations ahead of the big release.