‘Laggam’ set to hit screens on Oct 18th

The upcoming Telugu film Laggam is set hit the cinemas globally on 18th October. Directed by Ramesh Cheppala, this is a Telugu movie set against the rich cultural backdrop of Telangana. This film does look to appeal to the hearts of the people of both Telugu-speaking states. Subishi Entertainments has bankrolled it, and Venugopal Reddy is the producer.

The teaser and the songs released so far have already generated enough good word of mouth among the film lovers and audiences. Now with the post-production work done, Laggam is all set to be a healthy cinematic experience for the viewers.

Producer Venugopal Reddy said the maker is thrilled about the project. According to him, this movie boasts the strongest plot, soul-stirring music and emphasis on emotional and family values. He is quite sure that the universal themes portrayed in the film will evoke a deep response from audiences across all walks of life.

Well, Laggam is an attempt in trying to achieve this and something fresh as per the expectations of the audience, says veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, who plays a pivotal role in the movie. He thinks it will entertain families of all ages. He also feels that an emotional depth and a compelling story will leave a lasting impression on its viewers.