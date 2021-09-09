Latest update about #Thalapathy66

Kollywood star Vijay has been doing back-to-back movies lately. The actor's upcoming film 'Beast' is all set to hit the theatres for Sankranti next year.



After this project, Vijay is also going to get busy with his Tollywood first-ever straight Telugu film under the direction of Vamsi Paidipally. The shooting of the film is likely to hit the floors from Dussehra this year.



On the other hand, rumors are rife that the regular shooting will go on the roll only in February next year. If everything goes well, then the film might get released for Diwali next year.

Popular producer Dil Raju is bankrolling this project. The fans are super excited about this film.

Vamshi Paidipally was supposed to do a film with Mahesh Babu but the actor showed no interest to the script narrated by the Maharshi director.