Lavanya Tripati shares positive words of wisdom

Southern cinema actress Lavanya Tripathi shared a few words of wisdom with fans on social media

Southern cinema actress Lavanya Tripathi shared a few words of wisdom with fans on social media. Lavanya posted a selfie on Instagram, where she is seen sitting in a car dressed in Indian wear. The actress looks into the camera lens.

"If you don't believe in yourself, who will? Positive vibes," Lavanya wrote as caption. The actress gained popularity with her work in films such as 'Doosukeltha', 'Bramman', 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy', 'Srirastu Subhamastu', 'Yuddham Sharanam' and 'Antariksham 9000 KMPH'.

She will next be seen in the Telugu film, 'A1 Express', co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film 'Natpe Thunai', is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.


