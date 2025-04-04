‘LYF -Love Your Father’ review: An emotional rollercoaster ride

Love Your Father (LYF), directed by Pawan Ketharaju, is an emotional revenge drama layered with mythological elements. While the film takes its time to get going, it eventually strikes a solid chord, thanks to a strong storyline and sincere performances, particularly from SP Charan, who marks a notable comeback.

Story: The story follows Kishore (SP Charan) and Siddu (Sri Harsha), a father-son duo known for their altruistic efforts towards orphans. Kishore funds their cause through successful horse-race betting. However, things spiral when reports allege his victories are due to horse doping. This unravels a deeper conspiracy involving a powerful businessman, Kabir (Nawab Shah). The narrative slowly builds up to a tale of betrayal, mythological mystery, and emotional redemption as the duo fights to clear their names and reveal the truth.

Performances: SP Charan delivers a grounded and heartfelt performance, especially shining in emotionally charged scenes. His screen presence grows stronger as the film progresses. Debutant Sri Harsha surprises with his confidence and holds his own opposite Charan. Nawab Shah impresses as the antagonist, bringing depth and menace to his role.

Technicalities: Visually, the film impresses with solid production design and gripping cinematography, especially during the Kashi and Aghora segments. The background score is slightly overpowering in places but complements the emotional and mythological highs well. Editing could have been tighter, especially in the first half, to keep the pace brisk. Dialogues, while dramatic, suit the film’s intense tone.

Analysis: Though the film opens with a slow and familiar college romance setup, it redeems itself post-interval with psychological twists and powerful themes. The second half, especially the mythological integration and revenge arc, keeps viewers invested. The emotional resolution between father and son leaves a lasting impact. Had the comedy been toned down and the pacing tightened, Love Your Father could’ve reached even greater heights. Despite a shaky start, Love Your Father succeeds in delivering a moving revenge drama that balances myth, mystery, and emotion. A worthwhile watch for those seeking layered storytelling with a strong emotional core.

Rating: 3/5