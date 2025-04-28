  • Menu
Mahesh Babu Requests New Date for ED Appearance in Connection with Real Estate Payments

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu has requested a new appearance date from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being summoned for payments he received from Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers for promoting their real estate projects.

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu has requested a new date to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was originally summoned to appear on April 28, 2025 in connection with payments received for promoting real estate projects from Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers.

Reason for Request:

The actor explained that his busy schedule for shooting the movie SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, is the reason he is unable to attend on the original date. The ED has not yet responded to his request.

  • Investigation Details:
  • The investigation is focused on a total payment of Rs 5.9 crore made to Mahesh Babu.
  • Rs 3.4 crore was paid by cheque.
  • Rs 2.5 crore was paid in cash.
  • The cash payment is under scrutiny due to potential links to a money laundering network.
