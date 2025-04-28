Mahesh Babu Requests New Date for ED Appearance in Connection with Real Estate Payments

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu has requested a new date to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was originally summoned to appear on April 28, 2025 in connection with payments received for promoting real estate projects from Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers.

Reason for Request:

The actor explained that his busy schedule for shooting the movie SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, is the reason he is unable to attend on the original date. The ED has not yet responded to his request.