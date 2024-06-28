Live
- Indonesia arrests 103 foreigners linked to cybercrime in Bali
- Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana power India-W to record-breaking score vs South Africa on Day 1
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ producers emphasize love for cinema
- Palabhishekam for KCR Khammam.. Sitarama project trial run success
- Thousands join rally opposing division of Manipur
- Suriya’s‘Kanguva’announces release date; set to clash with Rajini’s ‘Vettaiyan’
- Coal auction should be stopped Protest under CPM Bhadrachalam Town Committee
- 7.2 magnitude quake jolts Peru
- Sensex, Nifty snap four-day winning streak amid profit booking in financial stocks
- Iranian nationals in Syria cast vote in Presidential election
Just In
Malaika Arora redefines ageless style
Malaika Arora, the undisputed queen of defying age, has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest appearance on the cover of Hello magazine.
Malaika Arora, the undisputed queen of defying age, has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest appearance on the cover of Hello magazine. The 50-year-old icon continues to redefine what it means to be sexy and powerful at any stage in life.
In this striking cover shoot, Malaika rocks a bold blue bralette paired with vibrant multi-colored pants and a chic blazer. Her confidence and effortless style are palpable, making a strong statement about ageless beauty. Adding a playful touch to her ensemble, she accessorizes with oversized orange butterfly earrings that perfectly complement her sleek high bun.
The makeup, however, is the true showstopper. With a sharp blue eyeliner flick and dramatic black mascara, Malaika’s eyes pop with undeniable allure, further accentuating her captivating presence.
Malaika Arora's latest cover is more than just a fashion statement; it's a powerful reminder that age is just a number. Her enduring appeal and fearless style continue to inspire and challenge conventional notions of beauty.