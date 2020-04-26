Malayalam Actor Manikandan's Temple Wedding Due To Lockdown

Malayalam actor Manikandan had announced that he would tie the knot with his fiancee Anjali on April 26. There were reports that the couple's marriage could be postponed due to the ongoing lockdown imposed due to covid19 pandemic. However, in a surprise move, the Mollywood actor decided to go ahead with his wedding despite the lockdown restrictions. However, the actor opted for a low key event.

Malayalam actor Manikandan wed his fiancee Anjali in a private ceremony at a temple in Anjali's hometown in Kerala. It is learned that only the close family members of the family were in attendance for the event.

It is learnt that except the couple, everyone else wore masks and also maintained social distancing to comply with the norms imposed by the government in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. That is not all, the wedding ceremony too was brief with Manigandan tying the knot soon after he exchanged garland with his bride Anjali.

Manikandan won the state award for best character for his role in his very first movie Kammatipada. The movie was released three years ago. He was later seen in several other movies.

Here's wishing both Manikandan and Anjali a very happy married life.