Manchu Manoj extends support to his sister; ‘Daksha’ to hit theatres on Sept 19th

The Manchu family is set to deliver a power-packed thriller with Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy, featuring Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna in the lead and legendary actor Dr. Mohan Babu in a pivotal role. Produced under Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment, the film marks the first collaboration of the father-daughter duo on screen. Written and directed by Vamsi Krishna Malla, Daksha will hit theaters worldwide on September 19.

At the press meet in Hyderabad, rocking star Manchu Manoj graced the event as chief guest. Several cast members expressed their excitement. Actor Rangasthalam Mahesh praised Lakshmi as a “sweet and dedicated co-star,” while Gemini Suresh revealed he plays a journalist, promising audiences a unique thriller experience. Director Vamsi Krishna Malla described the project as a fresh attempt in the genre, thanking Lakshmi for her trust and highlighting Mohan Babu’s commitment.

Lakshmi shared that the story was first brought to her by her father and expressed gratitude to her co-stars, including Samudrakhani, Siddique, Viswanth, and Chitra Shukla. She also credited Manoj for guiding her with valuable suggestions during production.

Speaking at the event, Manoj, who recently scored success with Mirai, urged audiences to extend the same support to Daksha. Distributed by Mythri Movie Makers, the thriller is expected to continue the winning streak after Kannappa and Mirai.

With a gripping narrative and stellar cast, Daksha is gearing up for a grand release, promising a cinematic feast for audiences this festive season.