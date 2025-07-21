Manchu Manoj launches first song ‘ChikkakaChikkina Gumma’ from film ‘Thank You Dear’

The much-awaited film ‘Thank You Dear’, written and directed by Thota Srikanth Kumar and produced by Pappu Balaji Reddy under the Maha Lakshmi Productions banner, is gearing up for release. Featuring Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel, and Rekha Nirosha in the lead roles, the film also stars Veera Shankar, Naga Mahesh, Ravi Prakash, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Balagam Sujatha, and ‘Sankranthi’-fame Srinivas Naidu in important roles. The film’s music is composed by Subhash Anand, with cinematography by PLK Reddy.

The teaser of ‘Thank You Dear’ was recently launched by sensational director VV Vinayak, generating a positive buzz. Now, the film’s first song ‘ChikkakaChikkina Gumma’ has been officially launched by Rocking Star Manchu Manoj. The lyrics for this song were written by producer Balaji Reddy himself, while popular singer Sricharan has lent his voice to it.

Manchu Manoj said: “I’m truly delighted to unveil the first song from ‘Thank You Dear’. Wishing my dear brother Dhanush Raghumudri all the very best. Your family has always been close to ours since the days of my father. My heartfelt wishes to the director, producer, music director, and the entire team. I hope ‘Thank You Dear’ becomes a big success.”