Mani Ratnam in plans to make a love story with Dhruv Vikram!

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam is set to direct Dhruv Vikram, son of versatile star Chiyaan Vikram, in his next project, according to industry sources.

Insiders reveal that the film will be a simple, heartfelt Chennai-based love drama revolving around a cop. “It’s a love story between a police officer and a city girl,” a source shared. Unlike recent big-budget ventures, this project will be made purely in Tamil. However, post-release, the team plans to dub it in Telugu and Hindi to reach a wider audience.

Music for the film will be composed by none other than global music legend A.R. Rahman, marking yet another collaboration with Mani Ratnam. Acclaimed cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran will handle the visuals, promising a rich cinematic experience.

Production is expected to commence in September 2025, with filming planned to wrap up within 60 days by February 2026. Interestingly, reports suggest this will be the most modestly budgeted film of Mani Ratnam’s career, focusing on strong storytelling over scale.

Rukmini Vasanth, currently making waves with her role in NTR and Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer Dragon, has been roped in as the female lead. With this collaboration, fans can expect an emotionally engaging romance laced with Mani Ratnam’s signature storytelling flair.