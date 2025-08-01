Live
Manushi Chhillar stuns in bold black look
Former Miss World and rising Bollywood star Manushi Chhillar turned heads as she walked the ramp for Shantnu & Nikhil Couture in a striking black designer outfit. Her confident presence and bold fashion statement made a powerful impression, with photos from the event quickly making waves online.
Known for her seamless blend of modern elegance and traditional charm, Manushi continues to establish herself as a prominent face in both the fashion and film industries. Whether gracing the red carpet or owning the runway, her sartorial choices consistently reflect poise and style.
Manushi, who was last seen in Maalik and is currently filming Tehran, is steadily gaining recognition for her versatility. Off the runway, her social media offers fans a peek into her world—be it travel adventures, intense fitness routines, or behind-the-scenes moments from film sets.
With every appearance, Manushi Chhillar is proving she’s more than just a beauty queen—she’s a fashion-forward actor on the rise.