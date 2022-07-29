Megastar Chiranjeevi Shared A Pic With Salman Khan From The Sets Of Godfather Movie…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to share the screen with Bollywood's iconic star Salman Khan for his upcoming movie Godfather. Being the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster movie Lucifer, there are many expectations on it. Off late, Chiranjeevi shared a pic on his Twitter with Salman Khan and created noise on social media.



Sharing the pic, Megastar also wrote, "Shaking a leg with The Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan for #GodFather @PDdancing is at his Choreographing Best!! A sure shot Eye Feast!! @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamcharan @MusicThaman @SuperGoodFilms @KonidelaPro #Nayanthara @ProducerNVP @saregamasouth".

The pic showcases Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan from the back along with the dancers!

Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie and he is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. It is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

According to the sources, the makers blocked the Dussehra release date for the movie and the official announcement will soon be made.

Speaking about other projects of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Bholaa Shankar and it will be directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced from 15th November onwards. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.