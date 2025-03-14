MLA Malla Reddy sparks debate with comments on Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun

BRS MLA and former minister Malla Reddy, known for his outspoken nature, has stirred controversy with his latest remarks on Telugu cinema’s biggest stars. Speaking to the media, Reddy claimed that Allu Arjun has surpassed Chiranjeevi as the leading star in the industry following the massive success of Pushpa 2.

“Chiranjeevi was once the number one star, but Allu Arjun has now overtaken him after Pushpa 2’s sensational success,” Reddy stated. “The film earned ₹1,800 crores, making Allu Arjun an international star. This is why everyone must keep updating themselves.” His comments have ignited discussions on the evolving star power in Telugu cinema.

Apart from his take on the film industry, Malla Reddy also spoke about his shift in focus towards education and technology. Distancing himself from politics, he emphasized his commitment to his educational institutions. “I have established three universities, and like the Lalitha Jewellers proprietor, I will utilize AI to promote my institutions,” he revealed.

Reddy further highlighted his innovative approach to education, stating, “For the first time in the country, I am training students with the help of AI. I have strictly instructed my students not to attend college without a laptop. Only those who master technology should be given jobs. I am running my university using Chinese technology.”

His bold statements on both Tollywood and education have drawn significant attention, sparking debates across various circles.

As discussions continue, it remains to be seen how his remarks will influence the perspectives of both the film and academic communities.