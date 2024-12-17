Mohanlal set to make directorial debut with ‘Barroj’; trailer unveiled

Legendary actor Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with the much-anticipated fantasy film Barroj, which has now released its Telugu trailer. The film, set for a grand Pan-India release on December 25, will be distributed in Telugu by Mythri Movie Makers.

Mohanlal, captivated by the unique storyline, takes on the dual role of director and lead actor in this ambitious project. The trailer promises an exciting mix of adventure, mystery, and fantasy, making it particularly appealing for younger audiences.

In Barroj, Mohanlal plays the role of a genie tasked with protecting the hidden treasure of the famed explorer Vasco da Gama. The treasure, filled with gold and diamonds, has been guarded by the genie for over 400 years, awaiting the rightful heirs to inherit it. The film follows this intriguing quest, blending elements of fantasy with a thrilling adventure.

Produced under Mohanlal’s banner, Aashirvad Films, with Antony Perumbavoor as producer, Barroj is a passion project for the iconic actor. The film is set to be released in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—catering to a wide audience across India and beyond.