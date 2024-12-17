Live
- Mobile X-Ray Machine Launched to Combat Tuberculosis in Wanaparthy District
- Wanaparthy Collector Urges Swift Property Tax Collection in Municipalities
- Salman Khan Named Brand Ambassador for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025
- District collector reviews on Mammogram tests to be organised by MNJ Cancer Hospital in Wanaparthy
- MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Commits to Fulfilling Promises at Ayyappa Swamy Temple
- Ensure no shortage of medicines in primary health centers - DMHO Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi
- DEO Ramesh Kumar Distributes Science Kits to Teachers
- World Chess Champion D Gukesh Marks Historic Win with Thrilling Bungee Jump
- Kraven: The Hunter Set for Release on January 1
- Low pressure system in the Bay, Karnataka braces for cold wave
Just In
Mohanlal set to make directorial debut with ‘Barroj’; trailer unveiled
Legendary actor Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with the much-anticipated fantasy film Barroj, which has now released its Telugu trailer.
Legendary actor Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with the much-anticipated fantasy film Barroj, which has now released its Telugu trailer. The film, set for a grand Pan-India release on December 25, will be distributed in Telugu by Mythri Movie Makers.
Mohanlal, captivated by the unique storyline, takes on the dual role of director and lead actor in this ambitious project. The trailer promises an exciting mix of adventure, mystery, and fantasy, making it particularly appealing for younger audiences.
In Barroj, Mohanlal plays the role of a genie tasked with protecting the hidden treasure of the famed explorer Vasco da Gama. The treasure, filled with gold and diamonds, has been guarded by the genie for over 400 years, awaiting the rightful heirs to inherit it. The film follows this intriguing quest, blending elements of fantasy with a thrilling adventure.
Produced under Mohanlal’s banner, Aashirvad Films, with Antony Perumbavoor as producer, Barroj is a passion project for the iconic actor. The film is set to be released in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—catering to a wide audience across India and beyond.