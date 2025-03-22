Mohanlal’s ‘L2E: Empuraan’ grand pre-release event held in Hyderabad

One of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema, L2E: Empuraan, is gearing up for a massive worldwide release on March 27, 2025. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this political action-thriller is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and marks the second installment in the planned trilogy.

The film is set for a pan-India release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil. With advance bookings already open, L2E: Empuraan has been setting new records in ticket sales. Ace producer Dil Raju is handling the film’s distribution in the Telugu states through SVC, ensuring a grand release.

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers hosted a pre-release press meet in Hyderabad, attended by Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dil Raju, cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, actor Karthikeya Dev, and others.

Mohanlal, addressing the media, expressed his admiration for the Telugu film industry, saying, "The respect the Telugu industry gives to cinema and artists is amazing. In my 47-year career, I had the opportunity to work with legends like Nageswara Rao sir. Now, it's time for audiences everywhere to watch our films too. Empuraan is very close to our hearts. If it becomes a hit, we will bring the third part as well. I hope we return to celebrate either the 50th or 100th day of the film.”

Director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran emphasized the film’s pan-Indian appeal, stating, "Thank you, Dil Raju garu, for understanding that Empuraan is not just another Malayalam film but a project that pushes our industry's boundaries. We have worked hard to ensure the Telugu version feels as authentic as possible. The ticket sales have exceeded our expectations, and I hope audiences enjoy the film with their families.”

He further praised Telugu cinema, saying, "Across India, especially in Kerala, we admire how passionate Telugu audiences are about films. Today, Telugu cinema, once a regional industry, is now the biggest industry in India. I hope Empuraan begins a similar journey for Malayalam cinema.”

Producer Dil Raju compared Empuraan to past pan-India successes, stating, "Baahubali, KGF, and Pushpa showed how regional films can reach a global audience. Now, it's Prithviraj’s turn to take Malayalam cinema to new heights. The teaser had a wow factor, and the 3-minute-45-second trailer is even more spectacular. Mohanlal sir's screen presence is electrifying. I believe Empuraan will be a massive pan-India success.”

L2E: Empuraan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies. The film is being distributed by Hombale Films, Sree Gokulam Movies, and AA Films across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and North India, respectively.

With an electrifying cast, a gripping storyline, and record-breaking pre-release buzz, L2E: Empuraan is poised to take the box office by storm on March 27, 2025.