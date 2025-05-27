Mohanlal’s Thudarum to Stream on This OTT Platform from May 30

Live
Thudarum, the Malayalam crime thriller starring Mohanlal, will start streaming on Jio Hotstar on May 30 in five languages. The film was a huge box office success, earning over ₹100 crore in Kerala.
The Malayalam movie Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, will be available to watch on Jio Hotstar from May 30. It will be released in five languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
The movie is a crime thriller. It was a big hit in theatres and ran for five weeks. Thudarum made over ₹100 crore in Kerala, which is a new record for a Malayalam film. It earned more than L2: Empuraan in the state. With this success, Mohanlal now has two movies in a row that earned over ₹200 crore.
The film is directed by Tharun Moorthy and produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media. Music is by Jakes Bejoy.
The cast includes Mohanlal, Sobhana, Prakash Varma, Farhan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju.
The movie became a huge success because of its strong story, great direction, and powerful performances.