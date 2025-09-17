Movie Review: Room Boy-A bold crime thriller experiments with twists

An open-ended reveal in the very first scene sets Room Boy apart as a film unafraid to take risks. The shocking premise—a room boy accused of massacring seven people in a lodge, with the crime captured on CCTV—immediately places the audience in investigative mode. From that point on, the story unfolds largely through surveillance visuals, turning the viewer into a participant in the police inquiry.

The narrative moves on dual tracks: the police probe on one side, and the discovery of additional CCTV footage from the suspect’s home on the other. These parallel streams gradually intertwine, layering the mystery with fresh intrigue. Despite having a limited number of characters, the screenplay cleverly stitches multiple timelines together, keeping the suspense alive until the end.

At the heart of the film is Likith Surya, who not only produces but also headlines the project. His striking physical transformations across timelines lend credibility to the shifting moods of the story. His performance is matched by understated yet effective contributions from Raghu Shivamogga and Yash Shetty, whose brief roles add weight to the narrative.

What makes Room Boy stand out is its unconventional reliance on CCTV visuals. While this daring choice grounds the storytelling and avoids over-the-top theatrics, the non-CCTV sequences occasionally lack finesse. Even so, the film’s tight runtime of just 94 minutes ensures a brisk pace, leaving little room for distractions or unnecessary filler.

Cinematography and editing play a vital role, transforming the static, often monotonous format of surveillance footage into something visually compelling. The seamless blending of raw CCTV frames with cinematic shots keeps the tension alive throughout.

Director Ravi Nagadadinni, along with producer-actor Likith Surya, deserves credit for attempting something that pushes the boundaries of mainstream crime thrillers. Room Boy may not be flawless, but its experiment in storytelling is refreshing, engaging, and undeniably bold.

Film: Room Boy

Director: Ravi Nagadadinni

Cast: Likith Surya, Ashwin Hassan, Yash Shetty, Raghu Shivamogga, Chethan Durga

Duration: 94 minutes

Rating: 3/5