Mrunal Thakur soaks in glasgow vibes

Actress Mrunal Thakur is currently enjoying her stay in Glasgow, UK, where she’s filming her upcoming Hindi movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Amidst her packed shooting schedule, Mrunal took time out to explore the picturesque city, donning a sleek dark outfit paired with stylish boots. Her relaxed, elegant vibe perfectly complemented the serene surroundings as she strolled through lush greenery and snapped candid photos.

However, Glasgow isn't just a scenic stopover for Mrunal. Alongside her Hindi film, she is also working on the Telugu action drama Dacoit, in which she stars opposite Adivi Sesh. Seamlessly juggling two projects across different languages, Mrunal continues to prove her versatility and growing pan-India appeal.

While her professional life is bustling with back-to-back shoots, her Glasgow diaries offer fans a glimpse of her off-screen personality—laid-back, fashion-forward, and deeply immersed in each moment. Whether it’s enjoying a peaceful walk, clicking aesthetic pictures, or embracing culturally diverse roles, Mrunal is effortlessly making the most of her international work trip.

With projects in both Bollywood and Tollywood underway, Mrunal Thakur is clearly on a roll, balancing charm, work, and wanderlust with ease.