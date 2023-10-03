Live
- AP Chambers appeals to Railways to introduce Vande Bharat to Bengaluru
- Vizianagaram: NCC training camp concludes in MR college
- Kalyani remains Inaccessible to the public a year after inauguration"
- Section 144 imposed due to movement of elephants
- Govt giving priority to health & edu sectors: Vidadala Rajini
- 3 cops suspended for using third degree against theft accused
- Vizianagaram: Officials, people’s representatives take part in cleanliness drive
- WHO authorises 2nd malaria vaccine
- Visakhapatnam: 3 naval helicopters engaged for aerial seeding
- Former minister Bandaru held, shifted to Guntur
Just In
Munawar's festive avatar in 'Legacy' poster
Mumbai: Singer-rapper Munawar Faruqui, has announced his upcoming song by unveiling a vibrant poster for his highly anticipated single 'Legacy'. ...
Mumbai: Singer-rapper Munawar Faruqui, has announced his upcoming song by unveiling a vibrant poster for his highly anticipated single 'Legacy'.
The poster showcases Munawar in a striking and festive ensemble, radiating enthusiasm and energy.
With a multi-coloured jacket and an infectious dance pose, Munawar's persona on the poster perfectly embodies the celebratory spirit of the upcoming single.
The official music video for 'Legacy' is scheduled to release on October 5, and will be available on Munawar Faruqui's official YouTube channel.
Munawar shared the poster on his social media platforms, captioning it with the words: "Laayo re legacy! 05/10 #munawarfaruqui #munawarmusic."
Munawar has also appeared in a reality show. In 2022 he appeared as a contestant on actress Kangana Ranaut's reality television show 'Lock Upp' season 1 and emerged as the winner of the show.