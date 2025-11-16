‘My Dear Sister’ first look highlights the film’s message of gender equality

Passion Studios and Goldmines Telefilms have officially announced My Dear Sister, an emotional, sibling-centric drama starring Arulnithi and Mamta Mohandas. Directed by Prabhu Jayaram—who made a strong OTT debut with Ennanga Sir Unga Sattam—the film brings together an unexpected but compelling lead pair, generating widespread attention from the moment of its announcement.

Tamil cinema has long celebrated the brother–sister bond, and My Dear Sister aims to carry this legacy forward with a contemporary, emotionally rich narrative. Produced by Sudhan Sundaram in association with Manish Shah, the film explores the ideological conflict between Pachai Krishnan, a staunch male chauvinist, and his elder sister Nirmala Devi, a committed feminist. Jayaram reveals that the film’s playful promo—an unscripted tug-of-war between the leads—was inspired by real moments between Arulnithi and Mamta on set, subtly reflecting the film’s core dynamic.

Music is composed by Nivas Prasanna, currently enjoying acclaim after Bison. With seven songs, the album promises to appeal strongly to music lovers.

Producers Sudhan Sundaram and Manish Shah emphasise that the film upholds Passion Studios’ commitment to meaningful, family-friendly cinema. Post-production is nearing completion, and the newly released first look highlights the film’s message of gender equality—both in society and within the family.