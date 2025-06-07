‘My Love’ song launch creates buzz with melodious tune

The emotionally rich romantic track My Love, presented by Mega Super Good Films and produced by Vakada Apparao under the SKT Entertainments banner, was launched in a grand and star-studded event. Featuring rising actors Kishore Teja and Sattwika, the song has quickly gone viral, resonating with audiences through its soulful music, touching visuals, and heartfelt performances.

With concept and direction by Ram Reddy Pannala, the music video captures a poignant love story. Kranthi Acharya’s musical composition, paired with Suresh Banishetty’s expressive lyrics and Kapil Kapilan’s soulful rendition, has won the hearts of music lovers. The on-screen chemistry between Kishore Teja and Sattwika adds to the emotional weight of the visuals, while Jayapal Reddy Nimmala’s cinematography offers a visually stunning experience.

Speaking at the event, hero Kishore Teja thanked the entire team and shared his happiness at the song’s release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. He praised director Ram Reddy and cinematographer Jayapal for their efforts, while also crediting producer Vakada Apparao for unwavering support.

Actor Ramana described My Love as more than just a song—calling it a complete short film with powerful emotions. Director Tarun Bhaskar and actress Divi echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the concept and musical depth.

Sattwika, emotional at seeing herself on screen for the first time, expressed gratitude to the team and audience. Director Ram Reddy concluded by thanking the guests and urging the audience to support the song, hoping it continues to win hearts across platforms.