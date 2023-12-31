‘Naa Saami Ranga’ title song: Filled with mass-appealing elements

King Nagarjuna's upcoming film, "Naa Saami Ranga," directed by choreographer Vijay Binni, has been creating buzz with its intriguing promotional content. The film, set to be released on January 14, has unveiled its title song, composed by the Oscar-winning duo MM Keeravani and Chandra Bose.

The title song features catchy lyrics with mass-appealing elements, capturing the ferocious nature of the protagonist portrayed by Nagarjuna. The song highlights the character's dual personality—fun-loving with friends but fiercely violent when provoked.

The song's choreography has been handled by Dinesh Master, showcasing the lead cast alongside 300 dancers. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Allari Naresh, Raj Tharun, AshikaRanganath, and Mirnaa Menon in significant roles. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the movie has Prasanna Kumar Bezawada as the story and dialogue writer. With high expectations, "Naa Saami Ranga" is eagerly awaited by fans and audiences alike.