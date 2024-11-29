‘Naanaa Hyraanaa’ from ‘Game Changer’ sounds melodious

The much-anticipated film Game Changer, starring global icon Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, continues to build excitement ahead of its January 10, 2025, release. Directed by Shankar, the movie recently unveiled its romantic track, Naanaa Hyraanaa (Telugu), Jaana Hairaan Sa (Hindi), and Lyraanaa (Tamil), which has already been hailed as the "melody of the year."

The song captures the innocence and purity of love, beautifully portrayed by Ram Charan and Kiara. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karthik, with lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu), Kausar Munir (Hindi), and Vivek (Tamil), it is a blend of Western and Carnatic sounds. Notably, the track is the first Indian song shot using an infrared camera, adding a dreamlike visual appeal.

The romantic number was filmed in New Zealand over five days under the choreography of Bosco Martis. Thaman’s innovative musical programming introduces a unique tonal quality, while Manish Malhotra’s wardrobe design enhances the aesthetic. The song’s release follows the success of two previous tracks, Jaragandi and Raa Macha Macha, which captivated audiences.

Game Changer promises an engaging mix of high-octane action, political intrigue, and compelling drama. Ram Charan will play dual roles: a powerful bureaucrat and a spirited individual striving for societal change. The ensemble cast includes SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, and Sunil.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, with S. Thirunavukkarasu handling cinematography, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. A grand pre-release event is scheduled for December 21, 2024, in Dallas, USA.