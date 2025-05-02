Nani scores big with ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’; team celebrates blockbuster success

Natural Star Nani has delivered another smashing hit with HIT: The 3rd Case, which hit theatres across India on May 1 to overwhelming response. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Nani’s own banner Unanimous Productions, the film opened to massive bookings and strong word-of-mouth, becoming an instant blockbuster.

At a press meet held to celebrate the film's success, Nani shared his excitement. “This release day feels truly special. My phone has been flooded with congratulatory messages. The vibe around the film is magical. I’ve seen many release days, but this is different. The love we are receiving is just the beginning,” said Nani, who also took on the role of producer for the first time. He expressed pride in Sailesh Kolanu’s vision and extended gratitude to the media, fans, and government officials including CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for their support.

Veteran producer Dil Raju highlighted the film’s timely success. “The industry was struggling in April with poor footfalls and closed single screens. HIT 3 has revived the theatrical spirit. The last 30 minutes of the film are being widely praised, and the overseas collections have already set new records for Nani,” he noted. Calling it a hat-trick for the Nani-Sailesh duo, he promised more engaging films in the future.

Director Sailesh Kolanu thanked the audience and Nani for trusting his vision. “This film is the result of collective hard work, and I’m glad it’s resonating with the audience,” he said. Cinematographer Sanu Varghese also shared his delight, saying it was his first time witnessing such "mass madness" in a theatre.

With strong performances, thrilling storytelling, and an enthusiastic reception, HIT: The 3rd Case has given the Telugu film industry a reason to celebrate.