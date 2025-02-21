Nani’s ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ teaser to drop on his birthday

Natural Star Nani’s much-awaited film, HIT: The 3rd Case, is generating immense buzz ahead of its release. Directed by SaileshKolanu, the crime thriller is produced by PrashantiTipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, in collaboration with Nani’s Unanimous Productions.

In a special treat for fans, the makers have announced that a gripping teaser will be unveiled on February 24, marking Nani’s birthday. The teaser is expected to offer a closer look at his intense portrayal of Arjun Sarkar, a fierce and highly skilled HIT officer.

A newly released teaser poster hints at the film’s action-packed nature, showcasing Nani in a commanding stance, holding a sickle, with fallen men around him. This striking visual sets the tone for a high-octane thriller.

Starring Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, HIT: The 3rd Case is being mounted on a grand scale, with top-tier technical and production values. Fans can mark their calendars, as the film is set for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025.