Nara Rohith’s ‘Sundarakanda’ comes with a peppy new track
Nara Rohith’s landmark 20th film Sundarakanda is all set to hit theatres on August 27, just in time for Ganesh Chaturthi. Directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the Sandeep Picture Palace banner, the film has already garnered attention with its feel-good promotions.
Adding to the buzz, the makers recently unveiled a vibrant new song titled ‘Please Ma’am’. A playful and quirky love track, the song features upbeat Indian rhythms and catchy lyrics penned by Sri Harsha Emani. Sung by a lively ensemble including Arjun Chandy, Deepak Blue, Aravind Srinivas, and others, the track is high on energy and charm.
The video shows Rohith and his gang’s spirited attempts to impress Sri Devi, the girl he admires. The chemistry between Nara Rohith and lead actress Vriti Vaghani is refreshingly light-hearted. Viswa Raghu’s choreography keeps the visuals engaging with expressive moves and a clean, fun vibe.
With Sundarakanda promising a mix of romance, humour, and celebration, the new track adds a youthful flavour to the soundtrack, raising anticipation for the film’s festive release.