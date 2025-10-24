Nayan Sarika onboard as female lead in Sree Vishnu’s next

Actor Sree Vishnu, popularly known as the King of Entertainment for his unique selection of storylines, is gearing up to entertain audiences once again with a fresh and fun-filled project. The upcoming film is directed by newcomer Yadunath Maruthi Rao and is being produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the Sri Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner as Production No. 3. The film is presented by Hema & Shalini, with Subrahmanyam Naidu G and Ramachari M on board as co-producers.

The makers have officially announced that Nayan Sarika will star opposite Sree Vishnu as the female lead. To mark her birthday, the team released a special video introducing her character, which has already captivated fans with its entertaining tone.

Set against the lively backdrop of Ongole town, the film promises a full-fledged comedy entertainer. Sree Vishnu will be seen in a hilarious and charismatic role that aligns perfectly with his style of humor and charming screen appeal.

Adding strong support to the cast are popular comedians and seasoned actors including Satya, Brahmaji, Praveen, Srikanth Iyengar, Goparaju Ramana, and Pramodini, who are expected to bring an additional dose of fun to the narrative.

The film also boasts a talented technical team, with Sai Sriram handling cinematography, Radhan composing the music, and A Ramanjaneyulu supervising art direction. With a promising cast and crew, this project is already creating solid buzz in Tollywood circles.