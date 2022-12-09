Nayanthara, Anupam Kher And Sathyaraj's Connect Trailer Is All Spine Chilling

South Indian ace actress Nayanthara is all set to make the audience stick to their seats with her spine-chilling thriller 'Connect'. Being a spooky horror movie, it has Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in the prominent roles. As promised the makers dropped the trailer of Connect exactly at 12 PM and made the netizens experience a spooky aura at midnight. Ace actor Prabhas launched the Telugu trailer on social media.



As said UV Creations banner is backing the movie in Telugu language, along with him even Vignesh Shivan shared the spooky trailer of the Connect movie on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of Nayan…

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "Turn up the volume & turn off the lights... The devil is here… Here is the much awaited Telugu trailer of #Connect. https://youtu.be/xRKfzYCYtcM".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing a glimpse of Nayan along with her family members Sathyaraj, Vinay and Haniya. They enjoy an awesome holiday trip. But exactly 24 hours before the Covid-19 lockdown imposition, the situation completely changes. Nayan's daughter Ammu behaves abnormally as if she is possessed by a paranormal creature. Nayan seeks the help of Anupam Kher and he guides her through online and even a few other close buddies of Nayan also hear some unusual sounds during their online chats from her home. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Nayan protects her daughter during the peak Covid-19 lockdown phase.

Trailer also states that Connect is a 99-mniute long horror fest and raises the expectations on it.

Connect movie is being directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame and is produced by Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner.

Speaking about Nayanthara's work front, she will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Iraivan, NT 81 and lady Superstar 75 movies. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment.