Nayantharareturns as a divine force in ‘Mahashakti’

The makers of Mookuthi Amman 2 unveiled the Telugu title Mahashakti, starring Nayanthara in the lead role. Directed by Sundar C, the film is being produced by Wells Film International in association with Dr.Ishari K. Ganesh’s Ivy Entertainment, Avni Cinemax (P) Ltd., and Rowdy Pictures.

The first look poster presents Nayanthara in a powerful goddess avatar, exuding divine grace and strength. Following the massive success of Mookuthi Amman—which was released in Telugu as Ammoru Thalli and received a blockbuster response—the sequel promises to be an even grander visual spectacle.

Mahashakti is being made as a large-scale entertainer that blends mythology, comedy, and emotion. Notably, this marks the first time director Sundar C will also share screen space with Nayanthara, heightening expectations among fans.

The ensemble cast includes Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju, Ajay Ghosh, Singampuli, Vicchu Vishwanath, Iniya, and Maina Nandini in prominent roles.

Hip Hop Aadi is composing the music, with cinematography by Gopi Amarnath and editing by Fanny Oliver. Venkat Raghavan has penned the dialogues, Gururaj is overseeing the art direction, and Rajasekhar handles the action choreography.

Mahashakti promises to deliver divine entertainment with action, laughter, and emotion, releasing pan-India in all South Indian languages and Hindi.