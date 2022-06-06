Nayanthara's O2 Trailer Is Out

South Indian actress Nayanthara is in the best phase of her career… After the success of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she is all busy with a handful of projects. 2022 is a golden year for this lady superstar as she is also part of O2, Gold, Jawan, Godfather and Connect movies. Off late, the makers of the O2 movie dropped the trailer and raised the expectations on the movie as the release date is nearing…

Nayanthara also shared the O2 trailer on her Twitter page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "#O2Trailer is here: http://youtu.be/YEcWsEOsIQs#O2FromJune17th O2onHotstar". Going with the trailer, it starts off with Nayanthara being introduced as Veera who is a dotting mother. As her son suffers from a rare disease he feels difficulty in breathing and needs to carry an oxygen cylinder every moment. One day the mother and son leave to Cochin for some important work. But all of a sudden the bus falls into underground due to some cracks on the road. After mush difficulty, they find a way to come out by digging. On the other hand, even government officials also find ways to save the passengers of the bus!

Nayanthara gave a nod to the movie with the impressive plot as debutant GS Viknesh narrated the story perfectly to her! This movie is being produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Vishal Chandrasekhar will tune the songs to the movie while she is also part of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy action drama Gold.

Well, there are also rumours that she will marry her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on 9th June, 2022!