Nazriya Nazeem in talks for ‘Suriya 47!’

Actress Nazriya Nazeem, who has carved a niche for herself with memorable performances in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, is now at the center of exciting buzz in Kollywood. The actress, who has been selective about her projects in recent years, is reportedly in discussions to play the female lead in Suriya 47, directed by Jithu Madhavan of Avesham fame.

Speaking about the strong rumors, Nazriya hinted at her excitement, saying that she is always drawn to roles that challenge her craft. If finalized, this project will mark her first on-screen collaboration with Suriya, a pairing fans are already eager to witness. The film is expected to be an ambitious venture, and sources close to the team suggest that official confirmation will follow soon.

Meanwhile, Nazriya is closely watching the industry chatter surrounding Suriya’s ongoing project with Venky Atluri, tentatively titled Vishwanathan & Sons, featuring Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Sarath Kumar, with Anil Kapoor likely to join the cast in a powerful role.

For Nazriya, whose filmography has always balanced charm with depth, stepping into Suriya 47 could mark a new milestone, opening doors to more pan-Indian projects.

Fans are already flooding social media with excitement, imagining the chemistry between Suriya and Nazriya. If the collaboration comes through, it promises to be one of Kollywood’s most awaited pairings of 2025.