'NBK109' title teaser set for grand unveil on Nov 15

The "God of Masses," Nandamuri Balakrishna, continues his streak of box-office blockbusters with yet another highly anticipated project, currently known as NBK109. Directed by the mass entertainer specialist Bobby Kolli, this collaboration has already garnered immense buzz since its initial announcement. Known for his dynamic storytelling, Bobby Kolli is set to showcase Balakrishna in a fresh, never-before-seen avatar.

The excitement around the film has been steadily building, especially after the release of two high-octane action glimpses that took the internet by storm. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the title reveal, and the makers have now answered their wishes by announcing that the much-awaited title teaser will be unveiled on November 15, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Karthika Poornima.

A rugged poster accompanying the announcement showcases Balakrishna in a fierce avatar, gripping a blood-splattered axe, surrounded by an arsenal of weapons, hinting at an intense and action-packed narrative. This look has further amplified the anticipation among fans, who are excited to see their favorite star in a powerful new role.

Adding to the star power, Bobby Deol, known for his impactful role in Animal, will play a significant part in the film. Produced on a grand scale by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting, NBK109 promises to be a visual spectacle.

The film’s shooting is currently in its final stages, with a grand release planned for Sankranti 2025, aiming to kickstart the festive season with a bang.











