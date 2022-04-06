NC 22: Naga Chaitanya Announces His Next Bilingual Movie With Venkat Prabhu

Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is all busy with a handful of projects… He also made his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha movie. He was last seen in the Bangarraju movie along with his father Nagarjuna Akkineni… It turned into a blockbuster and gave a big boost to his career. Off late, he announced his 22nd movie with ace filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and surprised all his fans…



Naga Chaitanya shared the announcement pics with the director and producer on his Instagram page and is all happy to be part of this big project…

Naga Chaitanya sported in a hoodie and posed along with his director Venkat Prabhu and producer. He also wrote, "So happy to be announcing my next #NC22 a Telugu - Tamil bilingual directed by @venkat_prabhu and produced by @srinivasaasilverscreenoffl . Looking forward to this exciting new journey !"

Producer Srinivas shared a couple of pics and is all delighted to bankroll this movie…The makers are seen presenting a beautiful flower bouquet to the lead actor Naga Chaitanya.

He also wrote, "We are delighted to collaborate with Yuvasamrat @chayakkineni and @venkat_prabhu for #NC22!! This one will be special. Get ready for the fun ride @srinivasaachitturi".

This is the announcement poster of Naga Chaitanya's 22nd movie… It is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his home banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen!

Director Venkat Prabhu also shared the same pics on his Instagram page and wrote, "God is kind.. with the blessings of almighty and my fans I am happy to announce my next, a bilingual film (tamil & telugu) with my brother @chayakkineni produced by @srinivasaasilverscreenoffl #NC22 #VP11 #SSS10".

Venkat Prabhu is helming this project who is all known for his popular Kollywood movie Maanadu with Silambarsan TR. Teaming up with Naga Chaitanya, he also told, "I am aware of Naga Chaitanya's strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts."

Another interesting news about this project is, glam doll Pooja Hegde will be the lead actress and with this, the lead actors will unite after 7 long years. They were last seen together in Oka Laila Kosam in 2014.