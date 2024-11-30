Neena Gupta transforms into viral ‘Ganji Chudail’

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has left fans in splits with her quirky transformation into “Ganji Chudail,” a popular animated social media character. Known for her versatility, Neena brought the meme-worthy “bald witch” to life with a fun-filled Gen-Z makeover, showcased in a viral video by YouTube on Instagram.

The clip begins with Neena’sGanji Chudail kidnapping three beauty influencers and demanding a glow-up. “I’m tired of being a meme. Now, you three are going to make me a babe,” declares the actress with her signature wit, hilariously threatening to delete their social media accounts if they refuse.

What follows is a comical yet insightful makeover process. The influencers struggle to find the perfect foundation, highlighting the beauty industry’s lack of inclusivity before landing on a green shade that perfectly suits Chudail’s unique complexion. The transformation includes a hair spa, smoky eyes, and a glittery outfit, turning GanjiChudail into a dazzling Gen-Z diva.

The video’s finale, captioned “vokehtehaina served and left no crumbs #GenZChudail”, unveils Neena’s glamorous new avatar, earning praise for its humor and creativity. Fans applauded the playful take on self-expression and reinvention.

Neena’s transformation as GanjiChudail isn’t her only buzzworthy moment. She recently embraced Mumbai’s winter with a stylish Instagram post, showcasing her ready-for-travel look. Walking out with a trolley bag, the actress proved her fashion game is as strong as her acting chops.

This latest stint reaffirms Neena Gupta’s knack for blending wit and charm, further cementing her status as a beloved figure in the industry. Whether redefining characters or trends, she continues to captivate audiences across generations.







