Neha Shetty’s special song in ‘OG’ to be added!

Songs have always played a vital role in Telugu cinema, often used to elevate emotions and pull audiences back into theatres. In the past, filmmakers even added new tracks post-release to sustain momentum. Now, with changing audience preferences for fast-paced storytelling, songs that don’t blend seamlessly are sometimes cut—even if they’ve been shot at great expense.

Pawan Kalyan’s latest release, They Call Him OG, hit screens on Thursday and has opened to strong word of mouth. Directed by Sujeeth, the film presents Pawan in a powerful action avatar and features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Backed by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments, the film carries music by Thaman S.

Ahead of release, fans eagerly anticipated Neha Shetty’s special number, shot in Bangkok in December 2024. Neha even teased glimpses from the shoot on social media. However, the song was missing in the theatrical cut, sparking curiosity. Composer Thaman clarified that the team decided to drop it as it hampered the film’s narrative flow.

Interestingly, there is now buzz that the song will be added to theatres from Monday in a fresh presentation, offering fans something new to look forward to. Meanwhile, the makers are preparing for a grand success meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday. With strong box-office performance and the upcoming addition of Neha Shetty’s song, They Call Him OG looks set to maintain its winning streak.