Netflix drops ‘The Game: You Never Play Alone’ trailer

Netflix, in association with Applause Entertainment, is bringing a gripping Tamil thriller series titled The Game: You Never Play Alone. Directed by Rajesh M. Selva, the series stars Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandni, Shyama Harini, Bala Haasan, Subash Selvam, Viviya Sant, Dheeraj, and Hema in key roles.

The trailer, unveiled recently, sets the tone for a tense narrative where the line between virtual gaming and reality blurs dangerously. What begins as a game soon spirals into chilling real-life consequences, filled with secrets, betrayals, and masked identities. Scheduled to premiere on October 2, the show promises to mix psychological thrills with family drama and emotional conflict.

Marking her OTT debut, Shraddha Srinath plays an independent woman and gaming developer whose creation takes a terrifying turn. Speaking about her role, she said, “It was both thrilling and challenging to step into this character. The world she builds turns against her, and the journey is unforgettable.”

Director Rajesh M. Selva described the series as an exploration of “the delicate line between the virtual world and reality.” He added, “In today’s hyper-connected world, nothing remains virtual—what happens on-screen can seep into real life with uncontrollable consequences.”

With sharp writing by Deepthi Govindarajan, Selva, and Karthik Bala, The Game is set to be one of Netflix’s most intriguing Tamil originals.