New OTT Releases This Week: Full List of Latest Shows & Films
Check this week’s new OTT releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar, including The Family Man S3, Homebound, Back to Black, and more.
Many new shows and movies are coming to JioHotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video this week.
Here are the main releases.
The Family Man S3
Release: 21 November
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyamani, Nimrat Kaur, and others.
Story:
Srikant Tiwari returns with new missions.
He works for TASC and also deals with family problems.
The season has action, drama, and high-risk operations.
The Bengal Files
Release: 21 November
Platform: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium
Cast: Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher.
Story:
The film is based on Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots.
It shows violence during the Bengal Partition.
The story follows a CBI officer.
The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.
The Roses
Release: 20 November
Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney.
Story:
A couple, Ivy and Theo, face unexpected problems in their relationship.
This movie is a reimagining of The War of the Roses.
Train Dreams
Release: 21 November
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, William H. Macy.
Story:
The film tells the story of Robert Grainier, a logger in early America.
It shows his simple life, his struggles, and changes around him during railway expansion.
Back to Black
Release: 17 November
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan.
Story:
The movie is about singer Amy Winehouse.
It covers her early life, her career, and her famous album Back to Black.
Marisa Abela plays Amy.
Homebound
Release: 21 November
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor.
Story:
Two childhood friends want to join the police.
They come from a small village.
Their dreams create pressure and test their friendship.
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.