New OTT Releases This Week: Full List of Latest Shows & Films

Many new shows and movies are coming to JioHotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video this week.

Here are the main releases.

The Family Man S3

Release: 21 November

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyamani, Nimrat Kaur, and others.

Story:

Srikant Tiwari returns with new missions.

He works for TASC and also deals with family problems.

The season has action, drama, and high-risk operations.

The Bengal Files

Release: 21 November

Platform: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium

Cast: Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher.

Story:

The film is based on Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots.

It shows violence during the Bengal Partition.

The story follows a CBI officer.

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

The Roses

Release: 20 November

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney.

Story:

A couple, Ivy and Theo, face unexpected problems in their relationship.

This movie is a reimagining of The War of the Roses.

Train Dreams

Release: 21 November

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, William H. Macy.

Story:

The film tells the story of Robert Grainier, a logger in early America.

It shows his simple life, his struggles, and changes around him during railway expansion.

Back to Black

Release: 17 November

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan.

Story:

The movie is about singer Amy Winehouse.

It covers her early life, her career, and her famous album Back to Black.

Marisa Abela plays Amy.

Homebound

Release: 21 November

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor.

Story:

Two childhood friends want to join the police.

They come from a small village.

Their dreams create pressure and test their friendship.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.