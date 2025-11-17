  1. Home
New OTT Releases This Week: Full List of Latest Shows & Films

  • Created On:  17 Nov 2025 4:42 PM IST
Check this week’s new OTT releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar, including The Family Man S3, Homebound, Back to Black, and more.

Many new shows and movies are coming to JioHotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video this week.

Here are the main releases.

The Family Man S3

Release: 21 November

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyamani, Nimrat Kaur, and others.

Story:

Srikant Tiwari returns with new missions.

He works for TASC and also deals with family problems.

The season has action, drama, and high-risk operations.

The Bengal Files

Release: 21 November

Platform: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium

Cast: Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher.

Story:

The film is based on Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots.

It shows violence during the Bengal Partition.

The story follows a CBI officer.

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

The Roses

Release: 20 November

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney.

Story:

A couple, Ivy and Theo, face unexpected problems in their relationship.

This movie is a reimagining of The War of the Roses.

Train Dreams

Release: 21 November

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, William H. Macy.

Story:

The film tells the story of Robert Grainier, a logger in early America.

It shows his simple life, his struggles, and changes around him during railway expansion.

Back to Black

Release: 17 November

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan.

Story:

The movie is about singer Amy Winehouse.

It covers her early life, her career, and her famous album Back to Black.

Marisa Abela plays Amy.

Homebound

Release: 21 November

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor.

Story:

Two childhood friends want to join the police.

They come from a small village.

Their dreams create pressure and test their friendship.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

