Nick Jonas Opens Up On Welcoming His Daughter Malti And Calls It As A Magical Season Of Their Life

It is all known that Hollywood star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their little angel 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' a few days ago via surrogacy. But they faced many challenges as the little one was kept in NICU for almost for 100 days after she was born. Priyanka revealed everything about their pain during that time through her Mother's Day special post on Instagram. Off late, Nick Jonas also spoke about their little doll at Kelly Clarkson Show and called her a 'blessing'.



He doled out, "She's the best. It's just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it's a blessing to have her home. It's been wonderful. When Priyanka shared the glimpse of their daughter in social media, Nick dropped a comment, "She's got a little heart face" and showered his love on his daughter!

This is the Mother's Day special post of Priyanka Chopra… She is seen holding her and is seen enjoying motherhood! Nick is seen holding the little one's hand! Pee Cee opened up about her little one's birth and wrote, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.

Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.

Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit! ॐ नमः शिवाय".

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched in Decmeber, 2018 at Jaipur. It was a gala 3-day wedding and the couple tied a knot both in Hindu and Christian rituals. Now both Priyanka and Nick are in the best phase of their careers. Pee Cee is rocking in Hollywood holding a couple of prestigious projects in her hand.