Nidhhi Agerwal shares excitement about her next biggies

Just In
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, one of the most sought-after stars in Indian cinema, is gearing up for two major projects: The Raja Saab with Rebel Star Prabhas and Hari Hara Veera Mallu alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Recently, she engaged with fans in an "Ask Nidhhi" chat session, where she answered questions about her career and personal life.
Nidhhi revealed her excitement about The Raja Saab, praising the dedication of the team and sharing how much she enjoys working with Prabhas. She also teased fans about her selfie with Pawan Kalyan, promising to post it soon.
The actress showed her playful side, addressing questions about her Telugu language skills, saying she can speak well beyond basic greetings. She also candidly admitted that managing public relations can be challenging for her.
Looking ahead, Nidhhi expressed optimism for her upcoming films, stating that The Raja Saab and Hari Hara Veera Mallu are likely to release next year. She hopes these projects will allow her to connect more deeply with audiences.
Adding to the excitement, Nidhhi revealed she has another significant project lined up, signaling an exciting phase in her career. Fans are eagerly awaiting her stellar performances in these high-profile ventures.