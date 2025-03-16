Nithin’s‘Robinhood’gears up for release with grand event at SRKR College

The much-awaited heist comedy Robin Hood, starring Nithin and Srileela, is set to hit the big screens on March 28. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Kiriti Rajendra Prasad in a pivotal role. With its promotional content already generating excitement, the songs composed by GV Prakash Kumar have become instant chartbusters.

To amplify the buzz, the makers recently organized a grand promotional event at SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram, where the film’s team interacted with an energetic crowd.

Speaking at the event, Nithin playfully requested the college principal to declare a holiday on March 28 or encourage students to mass bunk to watch Robin Hood. He expressed his excitement about visiting the college and urged everyone to watch the film, promising a complete entertainer.

Srileela, the film’s leading lady, also encouraged the audience to catch the film in theaters, stating, “This is a perfect movie for a study break. You will enjoy it a lot.”

Director Venky Kudumula compared the film’s songs to different types of students, humorously categorizing them as high achievers, backbenchers, and those who follow unconventional paths like producer Y Ravi Shankar, an SRKR alumnus.

Producer Y Ravi Shankar expressed his gratitude towards the college, calling it an emotional homecoming. Confident about the film’s success, he urged audiences to watch Robin Hood in theaters and promised a blockbuster entertainer.