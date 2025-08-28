Nivetha Pethuraj introduces fiancé Rajhith Ibran on Instagram

Tamil–Telugu actress Nivetha Pethuraj recently shared something special with her fans: she posted a picture on Instagram with her fiancé, Rajhith Ibran, a Dubai-based businessman and former model

In the photo, Nivetha looks radiant in a saree, while Rajhith appears elegant in formal wear. The caption read:

“To my now and forever,” followed by heart emojis — a simple but powerful way to announce their love

This marks the first time Nivetha has confirmed her relationship publicly. Reports now strongly indicate that the couple is engaged and planning to get married later this year in a private ceremony attended only by close family and friends.